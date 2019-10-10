CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released surveillance video in connection with a shooting homicide in hopes that someone can help identify the suspect.

It was approximately 4:48 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, when officers were called to the Valley Motel in the 5300 block of Leopard Street after reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found 34-year-old Sophia Lott deceased.

Witnesses said several shots had been fired into her motel room's front window.

An arrest was made in the case but after the initial suspect was behind bars for nearly six days facing charges of murder, his charges were dropped and he was released from jail.

Now, surveillance footage from the scene of the shooting has been released to the public in order to help identify the real shooter.

If you can help identify the suspect in the video, or if you have any information about this homicide that can help police make an arrest, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 888-8477 or at 888TIPS.com.