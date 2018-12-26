CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the suspect in a bank robbery that took place earlier this week.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday at the American Bank in the 5100 block of SPID. Police said a male wearing a grey hoodie, gloves and blue warm up pants with stripes down the side entered the store, approached the teller and demanded money.

The suspect then left the bank in a grey Chevy Impala with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as standing about 5'8"-5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a mask and was dark complected.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII