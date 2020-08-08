CCPD says investigation is underway for an assault that occurred at Water's Edge Park Friday night

In a separate incident at Water's Edge Park, a man was transported for a possible medical episode that was not related to the assault.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Shoreline Blvd. for an assault at Water's Edge Park on Friday night

Police say Friday night's incident is still under investigation, but report no severe injuries or fatalities occurred in the rumble.

The CCPD's PIO says she has not been provided with an update on the man's medical condition.

Authorities say there was no shooting or stabbing at Water's Edge Park as reported on social media.