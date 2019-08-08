CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are on the hunt Wednesday night for a suspect they said could be responsible for at least four robberies on the city's westside.

The most recent robbery took place just after 6 p.m. at La Paletera on Morgan at South Port in Bonilla Plaza.

According to police, they don't know if the robber displayed a weapon because there are conflicting reports about it.

One family was said to be inside the shop at the time, getting some ice cream when the man walked in and demanded money. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 3News was informed the family hid in a restroom waiting for the robber to leave.

"He is a suspect in some robberies that occurred earlier this morning and today. He fleed in the neighborhood behind us. If any residents have cameras on their homes or the Ring app of anything like that and they can check around that time frame," Lt. David Saldana said.

Police believe the man wanted for Wednesday's robbery is also behind three other hold-ups along the 2700 block of Morgan targeting a CVS store, Mcdonald's, and Walgreens.

If you have any information that can help, call police at 361-886-2600

