CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help identifying suspects believed to be involved in at least one aggravated robbery at a convenience store.

According to police, during the robbery, one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you can identify either of the suspects call police at 361-886-2600.

