CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a shed behind a residence in the 5000 block of Cain Drive.

According to investigators, officers were called to the residence at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, after the homeowner told them a man took various tools from the shed behind the home. Surveillance video shows the suspect pull up in a red Suzuki before going to the rear of the residence where the shed was located. He is then seen forcing the shed open and taking tools.

If you have any information that can help police, please call them at 361-886-2840.

