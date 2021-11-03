CCPD: Two people arrested for aggravated robbery

According to police, the two individuals have been connected to additional offenses and may face additional charges.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested two individuals for aggravated robbery on Wednesday, March 10.

According to CCPD, at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of SPID for an attempted robbery.

Police say the victim advised that the suspects demanded personal property, which they were unable to steal. The victim told police that the suspects displayed a handgun and caused damage to their vehicle.

Later that morning CCPD says officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Agnes Street for a robbery. Police say the suspects matched the description of the suspects from the robbery on SPID that occurred earlier that morning.

Police say the reporting party said they had been robbed of property and noted that the suspect displayed a handgun.

A description of two suspects along with the suspect vehicle was provided to police. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle driving around I-37 and Navigation Blvd.

Officers contacted 27-year-old Miguel Diaz and 27-year-old Aleia Stovall. The two were identified and taken into custody and the stolen item was located and recovered.

Both individuals were charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery for the separate incidents. Police say they have also been connected to additional offenses and may face additional charges.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.