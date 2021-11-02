CCPD unit struck by vehicle while on call

Early Nov. 2nd a Corpus Christi Police Department vehicle was struck by a third party while parked on call. No one was injured, but the driver is in custody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 7:40 a.m., Nov. 2nd, Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) officers responded to an 'individual in crisis' call. While parked at the scene, their vehicles were struck by a man in a black truck.

Both the call and the collision occurred near the intersection of Staples and Leopard St.

Officers say that while they were talking to the original individual, the driver of this vehicle ran into the back of a CCPD unit despite the unit having its overhead lights on.

The force of the collision pushed the vehicle into another unit parked in front of it. All three vehicles involved received minor damage.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Officers report that the 22 year old driver of the truck has been taken into custody. As of now he has not been arrested, but is facing a potential DWI charge. The driver's name and image have not been released.

Lt. Michael Pena says to expect updates later today.

