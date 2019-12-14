AUSTIN, Texas — When investigators searched the residence of a missing Cedar Park woman's common-law husband, they found blood in the home and in the backyard, according to an affidavit for Samuel Roy Byrd.

On Dec. 12 at around 5:30 p.m., the Cedar Park Police Department received a call from a concerned family member who had not seen or heard from Amanda “Mandi” Gordon, 30, in several days.

Police conducted a welfare check at Gordon’s home at 2505 Cypress Lane to check on her and her two young children. According to an affidavit for Byrd's arrest obtained by KVUE on Dec. 17, a detective conducted an emergency cell phone ping, which showed that Gordon's phone had not been used since Dec. 10.

Officers made contact with her common-law husband, Byrd, 32, who was not cooperative on Dec. 12. According to the affidavit for Byrd's arrest, he would not let them into his residence and would only speak to them through a window. He allegedly told officers that Gordon was not at the residence and that he has not seen or spoken to her in three days.

Based on concerns for Gordon’s whereabouts and the children in the home, the SWAT team forced an entrance into the residence. The children were removed and are now safe with family members.

Officers could not find Gordon when they got into the home. Police originally said they believe Gordon is dead.

Samuel Byrd

Williamson County

Inside the home, officers also found Byrd's brother, who told officers that Gordon and Byrd had been using drugs. Byrd passed out, and when he woke up, he found Gordon dead on the floor, the brother said. Byrd's brother also told officers that Byrd was having a romantic relationship with another woman.

Cadaver dogs searched the property, and alerted officers to a large shed in the backyard. Investigators found that blood had been present on the floor, the walls and on the entryway of the shed. Investigators also found blood in the residence in the bedroom and the bathroom.

Investigators spoke with the woman Byrd was allegedly having a relationship with. The woman had Gordon's vehicle in her possession, according to authorities. She told investigators that Byrd instructed her on Dec. 11 to buy cleaning supplies and later, to hide a bag he had given her. Investigators later found that bag, which included a handgun, a spent shell casing, Gordon's eyeglasses and Gordon's cell phone.

According to Byrd's affidavit, a neighbor told officers that Byrd is not usually known to put out trash on the side of the road. But on Dec. 12, Byrd put out two full trash cans and six loose bags of trash on the street.

Byrd was taken into custody and originally faced two drug-related charges, for which he posted bond. Williamson County Jail records now state he is now facing a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. The bond for that charge is $750,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cedar Park police at 512-260-4766.

