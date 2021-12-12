BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.
Gonzalez said a crowd of about 50 people gathered just before 7 p.m., but it's unclear who they were there to honor. He said someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started releasing balloons.
One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least 13 others were injured. Three of them were flown to area hospitals in critical condition and the others, according to Gonzalez, sustained non-fatal injuries.
Gonzalez said some of the victims could be children and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.
Gonzalez said a disturbance broke out at a nearby clinic or hospital when victims arrived for treatment.
No suspect or suspect vehicle description has been provided, but Gonzalez asked anyone with information about the shooting to call HCSO or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
