Cell phone repair shop owner asks for public's help in identifying crooks

Among the items taken were a large number of broken or locked phones and iPads that belonged to customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owner of a local cell phone repair shop is asking for the public's help to identifying a couple of thieves who broke into his shop early Tuesday morning.

The shopping spree was caught on surveillance camera inside of iFix iPhonez located off of Everhart Road and Curtis Clark Drive.

Store owner Alan Studier experienced a sense of Deja vu. Tuesday marks the second time Studier's shop was the target of a burglary.

This time around the the items stolen were a large number of his customers broken phones and iPads. After viewing his security footage, Studier saw two thieves had kicked in the door to his business.

The two thieves proceeded to take a large number of customer phones, which were locked, broken, or in need of repair.

"Obviously looking through everything they wanted to take. They go for my phones in the display case," Studier said. "Touching everything and seeing what they could get."

Studier added that the thieves wasted no time in leaving the scene with the stolen merchandise.

"Six in the morning," Studier said. "6:04 they were out of here by 6:09, out of here in five minutes or less."

While the thieves did manage to take a high quantity of Studier's property, one of the burglars face's was caught on camera.

"We did get one good face, the other wore a mask, they left a lot of fingerprints," Studier said.

If you have any information that can help identify the young men in the video, call police.

