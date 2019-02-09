HOUSTON — A child custody dispute turned deadly Monday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Abel Anuario Cruz, 77, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting, according to court records.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 4100 block of Beran Drive. Police said a father had gone to his ex’s home to pick up their child when he began arguing with his ex’s boyfriend.

The child’s grandfather was there and did not like seeing the two men fight, so he shot the father, according to police.

The man died at the hospital.

