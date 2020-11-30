Girlfriend arrested in deadly child abuse case involving 4-year-old girl in Huffman

Melynda Davis, the victim's father's girlfriend, is accused of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

HUFFMAN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter over the weekend in Huffman, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Melynda Davis, 41, is accused of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

HPD responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to the Lake Wood Townhomes on FM 1960 in Huffman. The child was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators initially reported the child had gone into cardiac arrest. However, police now say the girl had suffered blunt force trauma.

Police said the child had injuries consistent with physical abuse. There is also evidence Davis abused the child and tried to hide the evidence, according to investigators.

It's possible the charges against Davis may be upgraded once the autopsy is finished.



Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.