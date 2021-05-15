Homicide investigation underway after toddler found dead in street, Dallas police say

Officers said the toddler's body was found Saturday morning near Saddleridge and Wood Homestead Drives. The suspect remains at large.

A homicide investigation is underway after Dallas police said a toddler was found dead in the street Saturday morning near the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive.

Officials said the boy had "multiple wounds" to his body when officers arrived. Investigators are currently canvassing the area and are asking for the public’s help, especially from any neighbors who may have video footage of the incident.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the toddler's death. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 214-275-1300.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time, officials said.