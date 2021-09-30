Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; student suspect in custody

MPD said the suspect left the school in a vehicle, then later turned himself in at a Memphis police precinct.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center after being shot Thursday morning at a Memphis elementary school.

Memphis police said the shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis.

The suspect, who is also a Cummings student, is in custody. MPD said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting. He later turned himself in at a police precinct.

A Shelby County Schools' spokesperson said after a brief lockdown, students, faculty and staff were evacuated. Students were taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Ave., where parents were told to pick up their children.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Shelby County Schools Super Intendent, Dr. Joris Ray, said that "There's no way a child should have a gun. This must stop. We need a community to help us help our children." He went on to say that this tragedy could have been avoided.

Gun violence has no place in our schools or communities. My thoughts are with the Cummings K-8 family and child recovering @LeBonheurChild. Parent to parent, I just embraced the young man’s father and we prayed for better days. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 30, 2021

Our School Board stood on the frontlines today as we wrapped our arms around the Cummings principal, teachers, staff, children and families. I’m also appreciative for the support from U.S. Senator @BillHagertyTN, Commissioners Lowery, Milton and many other community leaders. pic.twitter.com/BP8A2Xp16x — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 30, 2021

The suspect has been detained.https://t.co/iswq1g1SeC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021