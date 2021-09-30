Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; student suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center after being shot Thursday morning at a Memphis elementary school.
Memphis police said the shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis.
The suspect, who is also a Cummings student, is in custody. MPD said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting. He later turned himself in at a police precinct.
A Shelby County Schools' spokesperson said after a brief lockdown, students, faculty and staff were evacuated. Students were taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Ave., where parents were told to pick up their children.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Shelby County Schools Super Intendent, Dr. Joris Ray, said that "There's no way a child should have a gun. This must stop. We need a community to help us help our children." He went on to say that this tragedy could have been avoided.
MPD briefing from earlier: