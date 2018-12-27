HOUSTON – A 7-year-old boy was injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting at a tire shop in southwest Houston.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of S Loop West.

The Houston Police Department said the child’s father was arguing with an employee about having to pay to fill up his tires when the employee pulled out a gun and fired towards the father.

Shrapnel hit the child in the arm.

The father rushed the child to Texas Children’s Hospital and then called 911. He is expected to be okay.

The shop owner tells a different story. He said his employee was acting in self defense after the father hit the employee with his car and dragged him down the street.

"My employee feared for his life so at the end of the day all he could do was shoot," said Robert Moore. "He didn't know if the guy was going to back up and hit him or run over him again. He didn't know what the circumstances were going to be at that time."

The employee has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

BREAKING: A child is rushed to the hospital, after catching shrapnel to his arm.

His father argued with an employee at this tire shop, before the employee pulled a gun and fired.

The 7-year-old is recovering with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

