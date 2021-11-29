Trial for child pornography charges begins for former reality TV star Josh Duggar

If convicted, Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison along with fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The child pornography trial has begun for former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

Josh appeared in court in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

In April, the 33-year-old was charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

According to the Associated Press, a federal Homeland Security agent testified in May that the pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership that Josh owned.

Last week, a federal judge decided not to allow phones, laptops or recording devices into the courtroom during the trial.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison along with fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

Nov. 29, 2021

Josh was in court Monday for an evidentiary hearing ahead of his child pornography trial. Jury selection is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The judge called Monday's hearing after the prosecution presented two new witnesses to testify about a past molestation case involving Josh.

The judge asked for a subpoena to be issued for Josh's dad, Jim-Bob Duggar, who's currently running for a state senate seat representing Washington County. A family friend named Bobbie Holt is also facing a subpoena.

Prosecutors allege Josh may have confessed to Bobbie about a previous assault.

During Monday's hearing, the judge did not make a decision on if these two will have to testify during the trial. He did ask for a briefing from both sides on why they should or should not testify. The judge will revisit it before jury selection begins Tuesday.

Nov. 30, 2021

Jury selection began Tuesday, Nov. 30 morning at the Washington County Courthouse.

Josh, seen holding the hand of his wife Anna, walked into court in Washington County on Tuesday for the first day of trial.