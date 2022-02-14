HPD: Robbery victim charged after innocent 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet

As the suspect ran from the scene, police said the robbery victim got out of his car and shot at the suspect.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old girl continues to fight for her life after she was shot while riding in her family’s truck Monday night.

Now, Houston police say the robbery victim has been charged in connection with her shooting.

Houston police said it started out as a robbery outside of a Chase Bank near the intersection of Woodbridge and Winkler in southeast Houston.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man was at the bank’s ATM drive-thru with his wife around 9:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him and robbed him at gunpoint.

As the suspect ran away, police said the robbery victim got out of his car and shot at the suspect. He then opened fire on a truck he thought the suspect jumped into.

A family of five in a truck not involved in this robbery was driving down on Winkler toward the intersection when one of those bullets pierced the back window of the truck.

A 9-year-old girl was hit and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“I want to ask everybody that’s hearing this to stop whatever you’re doing and pray for this family, and pray for this 9-year-old girl who is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann right now,” HPD Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Police spoke to the man who was robbed and he has now been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they believe rounds from his gun struck the little girl.

Police said, at first, he did not know that someone had been hit by his gunfire. He had actually left the scene and called in the robbery to police.

The suspect in the robbery is still on the run.

Commanders & PIO are en route to a scene in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive (SE Houston) where a child was reportedly shot during a robbery.



No other details at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/OHwZMgcPhA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2022