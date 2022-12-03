The oldest child was said to be 4 years old. The sheriff said a toddler was found inside an residence nearby without adult supervision.

SPRING, Texas — Four young children, two boys and two girls, were found abandoned during a welfare check in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident just before 4 a.m. He said deputies responded around 11 p.m.to the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive after a group of teenagers spotted three of the children in a driveway, including one that was nude.

"Running up to us, screaming with excitement, like 'Oh my gosh, people,'" said Lizette Lingle. "One just rips off the diaper and comes running in the street naked."

"We knocked on their front door. Nobody answered," said Johnathan Ubeda. "We looked through their front window. Everything's a mess."

The teens walked inside the home to check to see if anyone was inside and as they were getting ready to leave, they said they heard a strange sound.

"When we left out the house, my girlfriend heard like a thump, like BOOM, then a baby started crying, and when she goes back there to look, it's a whole little one-year-old baby," Ubeda said.

The teens notified their parents who called deputies.

While it's not clear, the sheriff said the children may have been left alone for up to two days.

The oldest child, who deputies said was just 4 years old, told deputies they thought their mother was dead.

But their parents were very much alive. They were found in a motel about half an hour away in the 9100 block of Highway 6.

Court documents show that Angela Kay Huff, 27, is facing four charges of abandoning a child under the age of 15. She is currently out on a $100,000 bond.

Markel Dorsey, 31, is charged with evading arrest and violating a protection order. Documents say he violated a bond condition in a separate family violence case by speaking with and being in a motel room with Huff.

Dorsey is being held on a $25,000 bond for the charge of violating a protection order and a $2,500 bond for the evading arrest charge.

A family friend is helping to comfort the children in the meantime. The sheriff said the children appear to be in good spirits.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

