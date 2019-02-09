HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a child’s body was found in a closet Monday afternoon.

Family arrived around 2:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 7800 block of Grow Lane and smelled a strong odor. Police said the woman admitted her 5-year-old daughter died after ingesting chemicals around Aug. 27.

The girl’s cause of death has not been determined.

"It's very troubling, no matter how the child died, whether it's accidental or intentional death...for a body to be in the closet for several days, that's unthinkable," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police Department.

Police are also looking for a man they said may have been living in the apartment.

