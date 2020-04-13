CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An official looking memo supposedly from a top executive at Spohn Hospital South has been raising more than a few eyebrows. The memo outlines a plan aimed at manipulating our local COVID-19 statistics to keep the local death toll at zero. However, the word from Spohn tonight is that the memo is not real.

A "Notice of Care Transfer," was supposedly sent out to Christus Spohn staff members. It states that all attending physicians should immediately consult with a hospitalist if it becomes clear that a COVID-19 patient has become morbidly ill, saying that the patient will be transferred to a facility in San Antonio or Houston. The letter explains the reasoning behind this so as to keep our local mortality rate low and also reduce the adverse local reaction, infection control rates, and public safety. We gave County Judge Barbara Canales the details of the letter and here's what she told us.

"It's not true we wouldn't do such a thing we checked with Spohn CEO and he says it's not true," Canales said.

We also emailed a copy of the letter to Christus Spohn officials. The organization responded with an email saying that the memo was not issued by Christus Spohn and is fraudulent. Officials say an example of the fraudulent nature of the memo is the fact that it references a person who hasn't been with their organization in more than a year.

"We are going to try and track down who did this," Canales said.

Christus Spohn also says it will investigate the source of the memo and may seek legal remedies to ensure that this type of conduct does not occur again.

