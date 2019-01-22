CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of stabbing four people and killing one during a religious service last year in Corpus Christi was found not guilty in court Tuesday by reason of insanity.

Jurors in the 117th District Court came down with the not guilty verdict just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Marco Moreno attacked members of a church at a home near Ray High School in February of 2018. There were more than 20 attendees at the service, including children and adults.

Moreno will be sent to a maximum security institution until authorities determine that he is no longer a threat to himself or others.