HOUSTON — A clerk opened fire on a group of burglars who attempted to steal an ATM by smashing a truck into a store front with customers inside overnight.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video from outside of the store.

This happened just after 2 a.m. Friday morning at a Valero gas station located in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on the south side.

Houston police say they responded to a call of a shooting in progress at that time and arrived at the scene to find a pickup truck smashed into the front of the store.

Police say someone was targeting the ATM inside, hoping to knock it over.

Surveillance video showed four males come around from the side of the building and try to move the ATM with no success. That is when the driver of the truck backed out and reversed into the store again hoping to knock the machine loose.

Police say the store clerk saw what was happening, pulled a gun and opened fire on the burglars sending them running from the scene. There were some customers inside the store when the burglary took place, but no injuries were reported.

Police say it is not clear if the clerk wounded any of the burglars when he opened fire. Police set up a perimeter and say they have a couple of people they are questioning in connection to the incident.

No arrests have been made.

