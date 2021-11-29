Closing arguments to begin in Sutherland Springs church shooting trial

SAN ANTONIO — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in a trial centered around the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church.
A gunman killed 26 people and wounded 22 others during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in 2017.
Earlier this year, a judge ruled the Air Force partially liable because it failed to register the gunman's assault conviction from his time in the Air Force in a national database. It may have prevented him from buying the guns he used in the mass shooting.
The trial will determine damages for the survivors and families of the victims.
The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.