CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed the body found in a southeast Charlotte cemetery is that of a missing 6-month-old from the town of Matthews.

The body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found around 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte.

The boy and his mother, identified by police as 30-year-old Tamera Jernel Brown, were announced as missing around 7 p.m. Friday night by the Matthews Police Department.

At the time, police said Brown might "possibly suffering from a mental health disability." She had been spotted earlier in the day with the child in uptown Charlotte after going missing from her home near Gander Cove Lane Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Tamera Jernel Brown was located by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers after an incident near Galleria Blvd in southeast Charlotte. She was arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting a government official.

Officials did not immediately release any other details about the alleged robbery.

A short time later, an Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy.

The Matthews Police Department said they searched throughout the night with resources from the adjacent Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Department.

The boy's remains were found around 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

