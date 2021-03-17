Property near Mathis busted for hosting cockfighting event

More than 20 vehicles were at the property where they found multiple brutally injured and dead roosters.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — A cockfighting ring was busted over the weekend near Mathis, placing one man behind bars. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said more arrests are still to come.

It was Saturday when deputies and the Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a cockfight near Mathis on County Road 441.

More than 20 vehicles were at the property where they found multiple brutally injured and dead roosters.

Property owner Rigo Zamora was arrested on animal cruelty charges, which is a felony crime.

All those in attendance ran out to their cars and drove away. Rivera said their license plates are all on video.

