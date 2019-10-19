COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE:

New details have been released in the robbery of a College Station convenience store.

Daniel Bradshaw, 30, is charged with robbery in the case. Police said he robbed the Texas Food Mart Exxon station on Oct. 17 and took money from the cash register.

The store employee told police he was in the back room of the store cleaning an restocking when a man with something covering his face walked in and pointed a gun at him. The employee opened the cash register and the suspect took the money and ran from the store, police said.

An officer with the Bryan Police Department called College Station police nearly two hours after the robbery and said they had arrested a man who matched the description of the robbery suspect for an unrelated incident. That man was identified as Bradshaw, according to court documents.

A Bryan officer said Bradshaw had been arrested for public intoxication after someone called police and said he had shown a small gun. The gun was later identified as an airsoft replica pistol and it looked like the gun seen being held by the robbery suspect at the Texas Food Mart, police said. Bradshaw also was found wearing and in possession of the clothing seen on the convenience store's surveillance video, police said.

When officers questioned Bradshaw about the robbery, he was vague about what he was doing around the time of the robbery, police said.

Previous Story:

An armed robbery suspect is in custody less than 24 hours after the crime took place, according to College Station police.

Daniel Bradshaw, 30, is charged with robbery. Police said he robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint Oct. 17 and took money from the cash register.

It happened at the Texas Food Mart on the 1600 block of Harvey Road. An employee working at the store told police an armed man walked in, pointed a gun at them and demanded money. The armed man then ran from the store, according to the employee.

Bradshaw also had outstanding warrants for hitting an unattended vehicle and public intoxication.

He is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $32,455.00 bond.

RELATED: Couple arrested after being found with stolen trailer, drugs in College Station park

RELATED: Bryan business burglarized, suspects steal thousands of dollars in merchandise

RELATED: Police: Man who tried to stop accused shoplifters in College Station threatened with gun