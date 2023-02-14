Dallas man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills found in car during traffic stop, officials say

Eduardo Reyes is being held in lieu of $402,500 bond, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas man is facing charges after 6,000 fentanyl pills and a handgun were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop in Collin County, officials said.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and members with the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU) conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 and Republic Drive in Plano.

The driver, identified as Dallas resident Eduardo Reyes, consented to a search of his vehicle, deputies said. In that search, the fentanyl pills and gun were recovered.

Reyes was then transported to the Collin County Sheriff's Office and charged with the manufacture/delivery of a penalty group 1 narcotic > 400 grams, officials said.

Reyes is being held in lieu of $402,500 bond.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a statement concerning his office's commitment to help curb fentanyl distribution. In part he said, "This seizure illustrates our continuing commitment to use every resource and tactic available to help stem the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities."

This stop comes after recent news of 10 overdoses, including three teen fentanyl deaths in nearby Carrollton Texas. The overdoses happened from September 2022 to February 2023. Two adults were arrested and charged.

Following that news, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter, said “The fentanyl crisis plaguing our country has tragic consequences. Too many Texas families have lost children to deadly fentanyl. Their loss will not be in vain.”