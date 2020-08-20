Comal County deputy shot while serving felony warrant in Spring Branch

The sheriff's office said Deputy Eddy Luna was in surgery Thursday evening with non-life-threatening injuries. AirLIFE took Luna to the hospital.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sherrif's Office said that one of their deputies was shot while serving a felony warrant in Spring Branch on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Eddy Luna was in surgery Thursday evening with non-life-threatening injuries. AirLIFE took Luna to the hospital.

CCSO said it happened at a residence in the 1400 block of Springwood, and the incident is under investigation. Officials confirmed that deputies had taken the suspect into custody. It remains unclear what charges they may face.

Luna is an Army veteran who graduated from New Braunfels High School, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. Luna has been with CCSO since September 1991, when he was hired as a corrections officer. He has also served as a patrol deputy and criminal investigations detective and is currently a warrants deputy.