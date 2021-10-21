x
Crime

Convicted child rapist who claimed 100 victims dies at 73

He was 73 and had been living at a nursing home in Rocky Hill, just south of Hartford.
Credit: AP
FILE — In this June 6, 2018 file photo, convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman appears for his arraignment in Ayer, Mass. Chapman, who said he sexually assaulted up to 100 victims, has died at a Connecticut nursing home, according to lawyers involved in the cases. He was 73. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Lawyers say a child rapist from Massachusetts who said he sexually assaulted as many as 100 victims has died at a Connecticut nursing home. Wayne Chapman died of natural causes Wednesday evening. 

He was 73 and had been living at a nursing home in Rocky Hill, just south of Hartford. Chapman was convicted in 1977.

 A court found he had at least 50 victims. A lawyer for some of the victims says Chapman had admitted raping as many as 100 children. 

His prison sentence ended in 2004, but Massachusetts officials civilly committed him for another 15 years.

 His release in 2019 outraged his victims.

