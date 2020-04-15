FALFURRIAS, Texas — Border Patrol agents stopped a smuggling attempt from happening while also arresting a convicted murderer in the process.

It was yesterday afternoon when agents at the checkpoint stopped a black Honda Accord for further inspection. They found the passenger to be a Columbian National here illegally in the U.S.

Record checks showed the driver, who was a U.S. citizen had an extensive criminal background, including a conviction for second degree murder from Louisiana. He was also arrested.

