CONWAY, Ark. — Daniel Croslin, 20, was 19 at the time he wrote in his notebook his detailed plans of shooting up Conway high with an AR-15, ending with the statement "I promise."

He was sentenced Friday after a year of investigations and examinations to 7 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in September to making a terrorist threat, a class A felony.

According to a court affidavit from last year when investigations began on Croslin, he had told a counselor that he was bullied at his high school and that the staff did nothing to help, stating that he wanted "them to hurt the way he did."

He continued to tell the counselor, according to police, that he would carry out the plot if he had access to an "AR-15 style rifle" and even asked her if she knew where he could purchase one.

Conway Police Department

Police later found detailed notes Croslin took including a diagram of the school, along with evidence of him asking friends to purchase materials to make a pipe bomb.

In the notebook, Croslin wrote about the Parkland shooting, along with Columbine and the Oklahoma City Bombing. He also wrote that he would carry out his plan on the 20th anniversary of Columbine.

Investigators described a "chilling" interview with Croslin where he went on to detail his plans to "shoot up Conway High School." Court documents describe Croslin as "constantly seeking attention, even if negative."

Police say he also wrote in his notebook that he was likely to receive a medal from the president if he was successful.