Corpus Christi firefighter turns self in to police after accusations of indecency with a child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi firefighter was arrested and placed on administrative leave Thursday evening after turning himself in to police.

That firefighter, identified by Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni as Rey Rabagos, now faces charges of indecency with a child.

Officials said Rabagos' arrest was the result of an investigation that was conducted by Child Protective Services, and the Corpus Christi Police Department is also part of this ongoing investigation.

Officials said the alleged incident reportedly did not take place while Rabagos was on duty as a firefighter.

CPS has turned the case over to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

3News was at CCPD headquarters downtown Thursday evening as Rabagos and his attorney arrived so Rabagos could turn himself in. He was then taken to the City Detention Center in handcuffs as he waits to be booked into the Nueces County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

