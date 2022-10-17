Corpus Christi gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for gun, drug charges

Prosecutors said Manuel Moya, 28, had several ledgers detailing his drug operation and written instructions on how to make drugs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered a Corpus Christi gang member to prison Monday morning for weapons and drug charges, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

Manuel Moya, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine back in July. Moya was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday followed by five years of supervised release.

It was back in April when a search warrant served at Moya's Corpus Christi residence turned up approximately 11.2 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of meth, three kilograms of marijuana and over $120,000. Psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine, synthetic cannabinoid, THC oil/wax and MDMA were also found at the home, officials said.

Along with the drugs, officials found several ledgers that documented Moya's drug operation activities. A notebook with instructions on how to make drugs was also found in his possession, officials said.

Several weapons including pistols, rifles and shotguns were also taken from the home. Body armor and several rounds of ammunition were seized. Moya was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was therefore not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

During their investigation, law enforcement discovered Moya was a gang member and sold large amounts of drugs to the Mexican Mafia.

Homeland Security Investigations and Corpus Christi Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Parker Gochenour prosecuted the case.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.