Corpus Christi man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Investigators said 42-year-old Noe B. Benavidez contacted a 16-year-old girl and made future plans to meet up with her.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg County Attorney’s Office Task Force arrested a man from Corpus Christi today who had an agenda to meet up with a minor.

42-year-old Noe B. Benavidez from Corpus Christi was arrested after a warrant was issued for online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said Benavidez contacted a 16-year-old girl and allegedly made future plans to meet up with her. Benavidez was arrested at his home and booked into the Nueces County Jail today.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.