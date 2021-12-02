x
Corpus Christi man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Investigators said 42-year-old Noe B. Benavidez contacted a 16-year-old girl and made future plans to meet up with her.
Credit: Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg County Attorney’s Office Task Force arrested a man from Corpus Christi today who had an agenda to meet up with a minor.

42-year-old Noe B. Benavidez from Corpus Christi was arrested after a warrant was issued for online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said Benavidez contacted a 16-year-old girl and allegedly made future plans to meet up with her. Benavidez was arrested at his home and booked into the Nueces County Jail today.

Credit: Kleberg County

