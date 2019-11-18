GEORGE WEST, Texas — A Corpus Christi man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday in George West, Texas, after a search of his vehicle turned up more than $20,000 of marijuana products purchased from Colorado.

George West Police Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Loya conducted the traffic stop on southbound I-37 in Live Oak County. He said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. During his search, Loya discovered 27.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 pounds of THC edibles, 4.3 ounces of THC wax, 17 fluid ounces of THC infused Berry Lemonade, and assorted THC vaping cartridges. The street value of the products is estimated at more than $20,000.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Joel Santrock of Corpus Christi, reportedly admitted that he had purchased the products in Colorado and was transporting them back to Corpus Christi.

Santrock was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail on four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

