Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral

The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms.

The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.

The employee appears to pick up the glass bottle from a display case and swing it at the customer, but after a struggle, the customer ended up smashing the bottle over the employee's head. They continued to physically fight until other customers and what appears to be another convenience store employee got between the two.

Corpus Christi police officials said they have identified everyone in the video but no arrests have been made while they investigate who instigated the fight. Officials said the two knew each other and it wasn't random violence.

There is no word on the extent of injuries due to the fight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.