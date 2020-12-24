Corpus Christi Police arrest suspect in convenience store homicide

On November 20 detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect, identified as 26-year-old, Jose Luis Erebia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On November 20, 2020 Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect, identified as 26-year-old, Jose Luis Erebia.



Corpus Christi Police Investigators have continued to work to resolve a murder case that happened November 15, on the 3100 block of S Port.



According to police after investigating information was developed by the US Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force that wanted fugitive, Erebia, was staying at a residence located on the 700 block of Glenoak.

On December 23, a search warrant was executed at the residence on Glenoak and Erebia was located and taken into custody without incident said police.

Erebia was transported to the Corpus Christi Police Department for questioning and was later transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

Erebia is currently being held on charges of Murder ($1,000,000 Bond) and on two unrelated warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Assault Family Violence-Choking, both no bond.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information related to this Homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online.

