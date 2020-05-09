Corpus Christi Police Department currently investigating shooting on City's South Side

Authorities say the male victim is currently in stable condition and has been transported to a local hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Egyptian Drive near Ennis Joslin Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

According to CCPD, a man at the residence made the call to police stating he had been shot.

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound at the entry of the home.

"We're right in the beginning of the investigation. All we know is that someone called us and said they had been shot," said CCPD Lieutenant Preiss.

