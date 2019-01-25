CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man at the center of a SWAT team standoff Thursday afternoon in downtown Corpus Christi has been identified by police.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said 34-year-old Marcus Leone is facing multiple charges after he barged into another person's apartment and tried to take a two-year-old child. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at a complex at the corner of Mann and North Water streets.

RELATED: SWAT deployed to attempted abduction in downtown Corpus Christi

Leone was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a crime, kidnapping, and criminal mischief. Police said he also had existing warrants for his arrest for continuous family violence.

According to CCPD Asst. Chief Mark Schauer, Thursday's incident began as a case of family violence. Police said Leone lives in the complex with his girlfriend and another female, and a disturbance between him and his girlfriend escalated.

"The outcome was him just kind of going ballistic and running down the hall, and going into somebody else's apartment," Schauer said.

Thankfully, the two-year-old child was not hurt in the incident. Leone ended up inside a rooftop bell tower at the complex. Fearing he was armed, the CCPD SWAT team was called to the scene. Leone surrendered without any resistance.