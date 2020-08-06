CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a shooting at Leigh Drive and Villa Drive on the city's Westside just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to our 3 News photojournalist, yellow tape can be seen at the location and the crime scene van has arrived.

CCPD says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and has been transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the victim and another man got into an argument before the shooting.

