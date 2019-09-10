CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for your help to locate a man who has seven active warrants in Nueces County.

40-year-old Jose Morales has one felony warrant for illegal use of a credit card, five felony warrants for burglary of a building, and one misdemeanor warrant for burglary of a vehicle. His bond for all of the warrants comes to a total of $96,000.

Morales also has five outstanding Municipal Court warrants.

Morales is described as standing 5'09" and weighing approximately 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

