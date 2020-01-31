CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of writing bogus checks around town.

She is accused of producing fake checks with other people's bank information and using their identities. Investigators said she has done this at least twice in the past month, forging checks totaling roughly $2,000.

Police said the woman has a tattoo on her lower right leg and one on her chest. If you have any information that can help them identify her, call them at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: