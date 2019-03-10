CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi detectives need your help to identify four suspects who burglarized a residence located on the 7000 block of Smokewood Drive.

A victim said that when she arrived home at approximately 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, she found the front door to her residence unsecured with the frame damaged.

Video surveillance showed that at approximately 10:12 a.m. that morning, a black Kia SUV with the license plate partially covered reversed into the driveway. While the driver remained in the driver's seat, three suspects exited the vehicle and were seen running up to the residence before forcing the front door open with bodily force.

The suspects were seen exiting the house with various items in their hands and placing them in the vehicle. The suspects returned a second time and were seen exiting with additional stolen items. The suspects then entered the car and were last seen traveling southbound toward Cedar Pass.

According to police, all three subjects who entered the home attempted to cover their faces with clothing, but there were instances where their faces were partially seen on camera.

All three suspects appear to be between 18-25 years of age and stand approximately 5'07"-5'09". The fourth offender who was driving the SUV, did not appear on camera.

The victim said that around $7,000 worth of personal property was stolen.

If you have any information that can help police find these suspects, contact them at 361-886-2600.

