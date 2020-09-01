CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old male that happened in late December of last year.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, when officers were called to the 5200 block of Weber Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant Wednesday for the man they believe shot and killed the 29-year-old victim.

The CCPD gang unit began to search for the suspect, 19-year-old Khalid Runnels and tracked him down at a residence in the 3900 block of Montego, where he was apprehended.

According to police, Runnels was arrested at approximately 8 p.m. last night without any incident.

Runnels was taken to the City Detention Center and charged with one count of murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

