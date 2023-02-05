Corpus Christi police say they helped dismantle drug trafficking group responsible for fentanyl-laced pills in South Texas

49 arrests were made during the investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Narcotics investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department worked with the DEA to dismantle a drug trafficking organization. They alleged this group was responsible for distributing fentanyl-laced pills in the Coastal Bend, causing at least ten deaths.

After the investigation, 49 people were arrested when 11 search warrants were served. Investigators seized two industrial pill presses, thousands of counterfeit pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana/THC products and assets worth $2 million.

Officials said the Chad Wesevich Drug Trafficking Organization has been dismantled with the investigation and arrests.

One woman who was able to bond out of jail after being arrested fled to Ecuador, officials said. After months, she was found and extradited back to the United States. She is the first person in 20 years to be extradited to the United States from Ecuador on drug charges, officials said.

Officials were able to identify ten overdose deaths that were related to this organization.

"The operation sought justice for the families of victims who lost their lives to the poison circulated by Chad Wesevich and his co-conspirators," a statement from CCPD said.

The DEA described this operation as the "largest and most productive counterfeit pill investigation in the Southern District of Texas."

