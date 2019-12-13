A federal jury has returned guilty verdicts against two Houston men for knowingly and intentionally conspiring to unlawfully transport an undocumented alien, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Reuben Stafford, 47, and Reginald Lewis, 31, following a three-day trial.

The jury heard that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on May 29, authorities at the Javier Vega Border Patrol (BP) Checkpoint in Sarita observed a truck hauling an empty boat trailer.

According to authorities, Lewis was driving, and at primary inspection, he provided several inconsistent stories about his travel plans and displayed signs of nervousness.

Testimony revealed that authorities suspected he was smuggling contraband through the inter-coastal waterway and followed Lewis to the Port Aransas boat docks.

There, they observed Stafford arrive at the dock in a boat along with an undocumented alien.

Both men, along with the alien attempted to flee the Corpus Christi area. However, law enforcement quickly arrested them at the docks.

The jury heard a confession Stafford had made, but the defense attempted to convince the jury that authorities coached Stafford on what to say.

They further tried to claim the men had no idea they were transporting an undocumented alien.

The jury did not believe those claims and found them guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales presided over the trial and set sentencing for March 13, 2020.

At that time, each man faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a maximum $250,000 possible fine.

Both have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Neel Kapur is prosecuting the case.

