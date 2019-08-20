SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — South Texas cotton farmers in San Patricio county woke up this morning to much of this year's corp vandalized.

According to Sheriff Oscar Riveria, many farmers in Sinton and surrounding areas woke up to cotton bales ready for transport, cut in half, and left open all over the fields, damaging this year's haul for many farmers.

The sheriff is asking for your help in finding those responsible.

They ask anyone with information to call 361-364-9600

