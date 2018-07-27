CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — What was supposed to be a happy homecoming for a Corpus Christi couple and their newborn this week turned out to be anything but.

Somebody made their way into the couple's apartment and took pretty much everything, and it turns out other tenants at the Waterford Apartments have also fallen victim to thieves.

Vicky Tijerina and her husband Julian live at the complex with their two children, a one-year-old and an eight-year-old. On Wednesday they returned to their apartment with the newest addition to their family, but they were in for a shock.

Some time between noon Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, someone burglarized their apartment.

"Our TV is gone. We had a sound bar and all that good stuff for our TV, completely gone. Our Keurig in our kitchen was taken," Tijerina said. "Everything was trashed. This was all on the floor."

It wasn't just appliances. The burglars took the children's clothing, shoes and even toys. Even their back-to-school stuff was gone.

"Then you come in here and they took everything from me and my husband. They threw I guess whatever we had in baskets, left it on the floor. Ransacked my mattress. Threw my drawers on the floor," Tijerina said. "They took all of my newborn's diapers. My one-year-old's diapers."

Interestingly enough, there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment, leaving the Tijerina's to believe somebody has a duplicate key.

"I mean everybody, if a resident can use a key on a few doors down, I'm sure there's something that's just not right," Tijerina said.

Maintenance workers rushed inside the apartment complex's rental office when 3News arrived to get some answers -- all that could be seen were eyes peeking through the blinds.

It seems the Tijerina's are not alone. The Corpus Christi Police Department said that in the past 30 days, there have been three reports of burglaries at the Waterford Apartments. This latest case had no signs of forced entry, but one case did. A third case involved the theft of mail.

Still, residents said it is no secret that there are problems.

"There's been reviews online and a lot of people, we had someone who told us they're leaving because they have had, they've had people break in," said one resident who remained anonymous.

Corpus Christi police are still investigating the Tijerina's case. In the meantime, the family is trying to figure out what to do next. They said they do not feel safe.

"I feel violated," Tijerina said. "I don't even want to be here."

