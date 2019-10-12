CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court documents recently obtained by 3News shed more light on what led up to the deaths of two men at a home in the 1200 block of Elgin Street last week.

It was just after noon Thursday, Dec. 5, when the bodies of 26-year-old David Garza and 25-year-old George Soto were found inside the home on Elgin Street. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they quickly identified 27-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez as a suspect.

Ramirez had several active warrants out for his arrest and was picked up Friday by U.S. Marshals. He is now in the Nueces County Jail facing charges of capital murder, along with previous unrelated charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents obtained by 3News Tuesday, Ramirez had been to the home on Elgin Street multiple times over the last months and new the two victims. Authorities allege that Ramirez was angry at them for having had sexual relations with his ex-girlfriend.

Ramirez remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond.

